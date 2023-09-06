Flixsnip Partners With France 24 And Brings Live News And Magazines To Its App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
France 24 News & Magazines available on FlixSnip App now!
FlixSnip, the innovative short-form content streaming platform, announces its groundbreaking partnership with FRANCE 24, the international news network. By providing access to live news and magazines, we are creating a platform that not only entertains but also informs, empowering our users with a broader perspective on global events.” - Sebastien PeriocheNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FlixSnip , the innovative streaming platform that specializes in short-form content, is excited to announce its groundbreaking partnership with FRANCE 24 , the prestigiinternational news network. This exciting collaboration brings live news and magazines to FlixSnip's free-of-charge app , making it a one-stop platform for both entertainment and current affairs.
Thanks to this new collaboration, FlixSnip users can access FRANCE 24's world-renowned news coverage, including real-time breaking news updates, in-depth analysis, and expert commentary. Furthermore, users will be able to enjoy FRANCE 24's popular magazines, which cover a wide range of topics such as business, technology, fashion, history, and the environment.
"We are thrilled to join forces with FRANCE 24," said Sebastien Perioche CEO of FlixSnip. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering a well-rounded content experience to our users. By providing access to live news and magazines, we are creating a platform that not only entertains but also informs, empowering our users with a broader perspective on global events."
FlixSnip's app is available on both iOS and Android devices and is already home to an extensive library of high-quality short-form international content which features mini movies, series, and even scientific docu minis.
FlixSnip's partnership with FRANCE 24 is just the latest example of the platform's dedication to providing its users with the best possible content. FlixSnip's users can now seamlessly transition from enjoying their favorite short films and series to staying informed about the latest developments in global affairs.
The live news and magazine features are available to all FlixSnip users free of charge under the“News & Magazines” headline. Magazines feature: Europe Now, Reporters, People and Profit, Revisited(Life After Headlines), and Fashion.
Overall, this is a significant milestone for both FlixSnip and FRANCE 24, and it is set to have a positive impact on users who are seeking high-quality news and entertainment content.
FlixSnip stands out as an innovative direct-to-customer app, accessible in 19 countries, dedicated to delivering short-form entertainment content tailored for Life's Little BreaksSM, all within 20 minutes or less. With a foon curating exclusive, internationally sourced content, FlixSnip offers a variety of high-quality, award-winning movies, series, docu minis, and, in collaboration with its latest partnership, even live news and magazines. This intriguing blend provides viewers with a one-of-a-kind watching experience that caters to a wide array of tastes and preferences. Discover the diverse content selection at: .
About France 24, a France Médias Monde channel
France 24, the international news channel, broadcasts 24/7 to 521.7 million households around the world in French, Arabic, English and Spanish. The four channels have a combined weekly TV audience of 101.7 million viewers (2022 average). France 24 gives a French perspective on global affairs through a network of 160 correspondents located in nearly every country. It is available via cable, satellite, DTT, ADSL, on mobile phones, tablets and connected TVs, as well as on YouTube in four languages. Every month, France 24's digital platforms attract 23.2 million visits and 213.1 million video views (2022 average). France 24 has some 63 million followers on Facebook, X and Instagram.
