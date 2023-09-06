Global Graphite Electrode Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Graphite Electrode Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Graphite Electrode Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the graphite electrode market size is predicted to reach $10.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.41%.

The growth in the graphite electrode market is due to rising demand for high-quality steel. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest graphite electrode market share. Major players in the graphite electrode market include Resonac Holdings Corporation, IBIDEN co. Ltd., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., GrafTech International Holdings Inc., SGL Carbon SE.

Graphite Electrode Market Segments

.By Electrode Grade: Ultra High Power (UHP), High Power (SHP), Regular Power (RP)

.By Application: Steel Manufacturing, Silicon Metal Manufacturing, Steel Refining, Smelting Processes, Ferroalloy Production, Non FerrMetals Production, Lithium Ion Batteries Production, Other Applications

.By End Use Industry: Automotive, Appliances, Construction, Machinery, Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Oil And Refinery, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global graphite electrode market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A graphite electrode is a type of electrode made from graphite, a form of carbon. It is used in variindustrial applications, primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steelmaking. Graphite electrodes are designed to conduct electricity and generate high levels of heat through an electric arc, which melts raw materials and facilitates the production of steel and other metals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Graphite Electrode Market Trends And Strategies

4. Graphite Electrode Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

