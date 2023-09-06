400 International Athletes To Attend The Dubai Open For Tennis Academies Tournament

Seven categories for children and adults, men and women, are included in this tournament that is sponsored by the Sania Mirza Academy Tennis and the Tennis Federation and aims to find and nurture future sports stars.

Participants in the competition compete in seven age divisions: men's singles open, women's singles, men's doubles, and women's doubles for players under the ages of 12, 14, and 18 for both boys and girls.

Starting on September 8 and running through October 10, 2023, participants can register to play in the competition. By enrolling on the DOTA website, which serves as the competition's official website, players can take part in the competition.