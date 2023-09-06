400 International Athletes To Attend The Dubai Open For Tennis Academies Tournament

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The Dubai Open for Tennis Academies Tournament, which will take place from October 28th, 2023, to January 14th, 2024, will include 400 talented tennis players from all over the world, according to the Dubai Sports Council (DSC).
Seven categories for children and adults, men and women, are included in this tournament that is sponsored by the Sania Mirza Academy Tennis and the Tennis Federation and aims to find and nurture future sports stars.
Participants in the competition compete in seven age divisions: men's singles open, women's singles, men's doubles, and women's doubles for players under the ages of 12, 14, and 18 for both boys and girls.
Starting on September 8 and running through October 10, 2023, participants can register to play in the competition. By enrolling on the DOTA website, which serves as the competition's official website, players can take part in the competition.
MENAFN06092023007116015312ID1107019962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.