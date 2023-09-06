Apex Shooting Center, A $20 Million Public Shooting Range, Is Now Open In Fort Lauderdale!

Corporate events

State-of-the-art Shooting Lanes

Friendly and Knowledgable Staff

Founder's Shooting Club, the private shooting club ['guntry club'] associated with APEX Shooting Center

APEX Gourmet Food Truck

Exterior Front APEX Shooting Center

The new shooting center features 28 shooting lanes with instructors who are friendly, energetic, and highly skilled to guarantee your visit will, safe, high-quality and fun. Apex rentals feature brand-name pistols, rifles, and machine guns outfitted with an array of mounted optics. Our range features the latest PILOTTM computerized target systems for training and the ultimate in shooting games. The sophisticated ventilation system, including

HEPA filtration, surpasses all established guidelines for air quality so you will never smell like smoke.

Apex Shooting Center is also a full-service firearm and firearm accessory retailer featuring all major brands and many hard-to-find exotic firearms. Our on-site range and inventory of rental firearms lets you "try before you buy". In addition, a full catalog of gunsmithing services is available on-site.

Apex Shooting Center is the perfect venue to host your next team-building event, client meeting or group party! We have classroom/meeting space available for groups of up to 30 people. Pair your meeting with a catered meal provided by Apex Gourmet, our on-site catering kitchen which can prepare everything from iconic burgers and tacos to pasta, BBQ, and pizza.

"The goal of Apex Shooting Center is to provide residents and tourists of South Florida with a safe and fun shooting experience unlike any currently available. Along with our private "guntry club" The Founders Shooting Club, Fort Lauderdale now has two of the most modern shooting facilities in the country. We will also be offering Apex Shooting Center to help train members of law enforcement so they can always be the most prepared and safe" -Victor Grillo, owner.

SOURCE APEX Shooting Center