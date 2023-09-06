Water Purifier Market Expected To Reach Us$ 120 Billion By 2033| Fact.Mr Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global water purifier market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% and reach a value of$120 Billion by the end of 2033

Water purifiers are devices that clean and enhance the quality of water by removing contaminants and impurities, making it safe for drinking and other uses. They're a better choice than alternatives like boiling or using chemicals because they provide consistently clean water with less hassle. Water purifiers are cost-effective in the long run, reduce environmental impact by cutting down on plastic bottle waste, preserve essential minerals in the water, improve taste and odor, and are suitable for both small and large-scale water needs.

Several important drivers are shaping the expansion of the water purifier market. These include increasing concerns about water contamination and its impact on health, rising raising awareness of the importance of clean drinking water, stricter government regulations on water quality, and the desire for convenience and cost-effectiveness in obtaining safe water. The water purifier market faces several challenges, both technical and market-related. These challenges can vary by region and depend on factors such as water quality, infrastructure, consumer awareness, and regulatory frameworks. Key Takeaways:

The United States water purifier market occupied$ 11 Bn in 2022.

India, Japan, and China are prominent regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The China market is expected to witness a value of$ 21.5 Bn in 2033. Moreover, Japan is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

In Europe, the German market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2023-2033). As per the segment, the RO purifier systems segment is expected to witness a value of$ 56.1 Bn in 2033.



Report Attributes

Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 120 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

The water purifier market is primarily driven by important factors such as increasing awareness of clean water, stringent government regulations, and the high need for convenient and healthy drinking water solutions. - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



The 3M Company

General Electric Company

Amway Corporation

O. Smith Corporation

Pentair

Brita LP

Culligan International Company

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever PLC

LG Electronics

Best Water Technology Group

Helen of Troy Limited

iSpring Water Systems

Kent RO Systems Ltd. Honeywell International Inc.



Market Competition

The water purifier market is highly competitive, with a wide range of players offering diverse products and technologies. Continuinnovation, marketing efforts, pricing strategies, and customer service are key elements that define the competitive landscape in this industry.

In September 2021, A.O. Smith introduced its water treatment units featuring UV technology along with silver-activated post-carbon filters to the Indian market. This newly unveiled product offers a distinctive blend of visual appeal, state-of-the-art purification capabilities, and innovative features.



Winning strategies



Key players should invest in research and development to make better water purifiers that work more effectively, use less energy, and are easier for people to use. This includes finding better ways to clean the water and making the machines smarter and more eco-friendly. Moreover, companies can do better by making long-term deals with businesses or industries. These agreements offer stability and a steady income, which helps in tough times. They also build trust with customers, save money by producing more, and encourage companies to invest in better technology. Overall, securing long-term contracts is a smart way for companies to succeed in the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Segmentation of Water Purifier Industry Research Report



By Product:



Point-of-use Filters

Point-of-entry Filters

By Technology:



RO Purifiers



Gravity-based Purifiers

UV Purifiers

By End Use:



Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:



Retail Stores



Direct Sales

Online Channels

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Water Purifier Market, presenting forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Product (Point-of-use Filters, Point-of-entry Filters), By Technology (RO Purifiers, Gravity-based Purifiers, UV Purifiers), By End Use (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online Channels) & By Region.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Water Electrolysis Machine Market : The water electrolysis machine market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 12,145.4 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 24,800.2 Million by 2033.

Water Enhancer Market : The global water enhancer market is set to reach US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022, and is forecast to surpass a market valuation of US$ 7.1 Bn by 2032.

Water Treatment Membrane Market : The global water treatment membrane market is valued at US$ 8.16 billion in 2023.

