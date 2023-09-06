Cumulus Media Announces Expanded Partnership With Rich Eisen

Eisen's latest production, What The Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask , drops its first episode, Tuesday, September 12th on the CumuPodcast Network. What the Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask is a unique blend of witty banter, offbeat conversations, and expert sports commentary, hosted by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Suzy Shuster alongside the first female CEO in the NFL, the“Princess of Darkness” herself, Amy Trask. This lively, often hilaripodcast gives listeners an exclusive look into the world of NFL football. From the sidelines to the locker rooms, and all the way up to the front office, nothing is off limits as Suzy and Amy interview the biggest names and personalities in football, sports, and entertainment while sharing their personal insights from the weekend's gridiron action. What The Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask drops weekly on Tuesdays throughout the NFL Season.

Most recently, Eisen launched Overreaction Monday on September 4th to make for a big week in football from the growing Rich Eisen Podcast Network. Overreaction Monday expands the most popular segment of his flagship podcast, The Rich Eisen Show, into its own weekly podcast with Eisen and co-host Chris Brockman reflecting on the biggest fan- and hysterical media-driven overreactions from the previweekend's professional and college football games. Watch the first episode on You Tube here .

Eisen also anchors his flagship podcast, The Rich Eisen Show , which blends sports, pop culture, humor, and interviews, discussing topical issues not commonly addressed by sportscasters.

To support his growing podcast network, Eisen has built an expanded studio and team in El Segundo, California with state-of-the-art recording equipment and set design.

“Since joining the Cumufamily, they have shown unwavering support for my vision in growing my brand,” said Eisen.“As I have expanded my suite of services, they were the only ones I wanted to do business with, and I couldn't think of a better place for my voice and productions to be heard over the coming years.”

In addition to his podcast network, Eisen hosts the pregame and halftime shows for Westwood One's syndicated Monday Night Football coverage and anchors“The Rich Eisen Show,” also syndicated by Westwood One for national radio.

About Rich Eisen

Rich reaches sports fans in top markets across the U.S. including New York, Boston, and Phoenix. He is one of the only talents who has built a cross-platform empire originating from his radio show. Rich's content starts with his radio show and is produced for other distribution platforms including satellite radio, podcasting, and TV. And his 2M followers on social media drive viral moments that are often covered by the biggest media outlets in the country. Rich has interviewed top-tier guests like NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes; reported breaking news live such as when Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest; and addressed painful issues like the Uvalde shooting and Kyrie Irving's antisemitic behavior, explaining why it was hurtful and damaging given the power athletes hold in popular culture. Rich Eisen is also host of the Pregame and Halftime Shows for Westwood One's broadcasts of Monday Night Football.

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Eisen earned a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in 1994. Rich was a mainstay on ESPN's SportsCenter from 1996-2003 before becoming the first on-air talent added at the NFL Network in June 2003, five months before the network's launch in November of 2003. As a four-time Emmy nominee for“Outstanding Studio Host,” Eisen can also be seen Sunday mornings throughout the NFL season hosting the network's Emmy-nominated NFL GameDay Morning. As the signature host of the NFL Network, Eisen also serves as the emcee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canton, Ohio, and anchors the network's special on location coverage of the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine and Super Bowl.

Philanthropically, Eisen created the annual“Run Rich Run” 40-yard dash as a charitable effort to benefit St. Jude's and has used his radio platform to activate his audience to donate, raising more than $5 million over the past eight years. Rich resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Suzy Shuster. Together they have three children and two rescue dogs.

About CumuMedia

CumuMedia (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CumuMedia engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CumuPodcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CumuMedia provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CumuMedia is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit .