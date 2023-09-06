Panorays Teams Up With Halock Security Labs To Launch Streamlined Third-Party Supplier Management Solution

The service offers robust features to enhance supplier management. Businesses can gain real-time insights through external network vulnerability scans, asset discovery, and monitoring, while also tracking fourth-party vendor relationships and receiving notifications when ratings change.

“These features enable businesses to stay ahead of cyber threats and ensure robust security practices throughout the supply chain,” according to Matan Or-El, CEO and co-founder of Panorays.“With Panorays' automated risk management platform and HALOCK's expertise in risk management and compliance, organizations now have a powerful solution to enhance their Third-Party Supplier Management and proactively protect against cyber risks.”

Moreover, the program allows organizations to automate and tailor security questionnaires according to relationships, importance, or regulatory obligations. This is achieved through Third-Party Supplier Management, which effectively monitors questionnaire advancement, facilitates communication with suppliers, and securely uploads evidence via a centralized platform.

"Our collaboration with Panorays is a true synergy play,” added Terry Kurzynski, CEO and Partner at HALOCK Security Labs.“By combining HALOCK's innovative risk management services and deep technical expertise with Panorays' centralized third-party supplier management solution, organizations can build stronger, more resilient supply chains."

About HALOCK

HALOCK is a risk management and information security firm that has built a reputation for excellence with its clients and throughout the information security community since 1996.

HALOCK helps clients establish reasonable security as regulations require through Duty of Care Risk Analysis (DoCRA). DoCRA analyzes risks and all parties potentially affected by those risks and determines appropriate controls based upon an organization's missions, objectives, and obligations. HALOCK's Purpose-Driven philosophy ensures security programs are customized for each client's distinctive business requirements.

To properly implement a strong security program, clients typically engage with multiple HALOCK practice areas including:



Governance and Compliance – Develops, implements, and conducts risk assessment and risk management programs, vendor risk management, policy and procedure libraries, PCI compliance services, HIPAA Compliance, ISO 27001 Certification, security awareness training, and CISO Advisory Services.

Penetration Testing – Conducts network, web application, wireless, social engineering, assumed breach, advisory simulation, and remediation verification penetration testing.

Incident Response and Forensics – Provides Incident Response Readiness (Incident Response Plan, Training, Threat Hunting), Incident Response, Forensic Examination, as well as Live Breach and Crisis Management services. Product Solutions and Engineering – Implements next generation and web application firewalls, log management and SIEM, advanced endpoint security and response, DLP, email security, sensitive data scanning, vulnerability scanning, and additional security solutions as well as security deployment and configuration services.

About Panorays

Panorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerinternational investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Greenfield Partners, BlueRed Partners (Singapore), StepStone Group, Moneta VC, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visitat .

PR Contact:

