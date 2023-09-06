Dynamicweb Announces Sponsorship And Keynote Sessions At Dynamics Day 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dynamics Day 2023 will occur September 21st in Irvine, CA, and September 28th in Playa Vista, CA.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Leading eCommerce solutions provider, DynamicWeb is thrilled to sponsor and present educational sessions at Avantiico's Dynamics Day 2023 . Dynamics Day provides a full day of customer-focused presentations, tailored Microsoft solution demonstrations, and business improvement inspiration. DynamicWeb is pleased to share two keynote sessions this year: Reduce Manual Labor and Increase Customer Satisfaction with a Self-Service Customer Portal and PIM Product Information Management.
For their self-service customer portals session, DynamicWeb will dive into how portals provide world-class online customer and distributor portal experiences for B2B and B2C businesses fully integrated with Dynamics 365. Attendees will also learn how DynamicWeb enriches Dynamics 365 data and login across all omnichannel sales outlets, direct sales, distributors, marketplaces, and more to help make selling at lower operational costs easier.
For their PIM session, DynamicWeb will share how users can seamlessly integrate data sources, enrich product details with text, images, videos, and translations, and distribute content across multiple channels. Session attendees will also understand how DynamicWeb's Product Information Management (PIM) can simplify and enhance the product enrichment journey for ultimate success.
Other engaging keynote and breakout sessions that attendees can expect include subjects on selecting software with Microsoft assistance, maximizing finance efficiencies with automation, 3PL translation and billing automation, and more.
Dynamics Day 2023 is open for registration , and DynamicWeb encourages companies looking to evaluate new solutions and learn how to grow their businesses to register today. Dynamics Day 2023 will be located at the Microsoft Corporation in Irvine, CA, on September 21st and the Microsoft Office in Playa Vista, CA, on September 28th.
About the Company:
DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Marketing tools. Our unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.
DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe supporting over 4,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue and grow their brands.
Brad Vorbeck
DynamicWeb
+1 310-405-0550
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107018856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.