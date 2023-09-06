Human Drugs For Veterinary Use Market Estimated To Reach Us$4.102 Billion By 2028 At A Cagr Of 2.90%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The human drugs for veterinary use market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% from US$3.357 billion in 2021 to US$4.102 billion by 2028. As the need for cutting-edge veterinary care increases, the human drugs for veterinary use market will continue to be essential in enhancing the health and welfare of animals all over the world.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the human drugs for veterinary use market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% from US$3.357 billion in 2021 to US$4.102 billion by 2028. A prime factor driving the Human Drugs for Veterinary Use Market growth is the growing globalization of the veterinary pharmaceutical industry.
Human drugs for veterinary use are medications made for human use and repurposed to treat animal medical conditions. Numerhealth problems affecting pets, cattle , and other animals are addressed in this sector. In order to give veterinarians a wider range of tools for animal care, it makes use of the research, development, and regulatory approval procedures utilized for human pharmaceuticals. As the need for cutting-edge veterinary care increases, the human drugs for veterinary use market will continue to be essential in enhancing the health and welfare of animals all over the world. A number of compelling considerations are driving the market for human drugs for veterinary use, including pet owners and livestock farmers becoming more and more consciof the value of animal health and welfare. The increased awareness fuels the market for potent and cutting-edge drugs. Pharmaceutical corporations are spending on research and development, which enables the conversion of human medications for use in animals.
New treatment options and a wider range of products are produced by this study. There is an increasing need for specialized veterinary treatment, including cutting-edge drugs, tests, and surgeries. This pattern encourages the creation and use of human medicines for veterinary purposes. The spread of zoonotic diseases emphasizes how closely human and animal health are related. This fuels the demand for efficient therapies and prevention measures, many of which rely on the human pharmaceutical industry. The development of this industry is aided by improvements in diagnostic equipment, data analytics, and medicine delivery technologies. These developments improve the potency and efficacy of veterinary medications. Additionally, as the veterinary pharmaceutical sector becomes more globally connected, collaboration and information sharing are encouraged, leading to innovations and market expansion. Medication for pets like dogs and cats, which are companion animals, is increasingly in demand. Because people frequently view these creatures as members of their families, funds are invested in their medical care. In conclusion, the market for human drugs for veterinary use is booming as a result of a number of causes, including rising pet ownership, growing concern for animal health, pharmaceutical research, regulatory backing, and the need for specialized veterinary treatment among varianimal populations. The market's expansion and evolution are facilitated by these dynamics taken as a whole.
Access sample report or view details:
The human drugs for veterinary use market has been categorized based on medication type, drug type, and geography. The market has been segmented based on medication type into antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, opioid pain relievers, and others. Drug type is further classified into penicillin, diazepam, Prozac, and others.
By region, the human drugs for veterinary use market is dominated by North America. Both the United States and Canada have a developed pharmaceutical industry, substantial research infrastructure, and a robust regulatory environment that make it easier to adapt human medications for use in animals. The desire for novel and efficient therapies is fueled by the region's well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure and a high rate of pet ownership. North America's dominance in this sector is also attributed to a society that values pet ownership and a willingness to spend money on cutting-edge medical technologies. The region's continued dedication to improving healthcare and protecting animal welfare confirms its position as a market leader for human drugs used in veterinary medicine.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the human drugs for veterinary use market that have been covered include Merck & Co, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, ElaAnimal Health, Vetoquinol S.A, Ceva Sante Animale, and Virbac S.A. among others.
The human drugs for veterinary use market analytical report segments the market as below:
.By Medication Type
oAntibiotics
oNon-steroidal anti-inflammatories
oOpioid pain relievers
oChemotherapeutics
oOthers
.By Drug type
oPenicillin
oPrednisone and Prednisolone
oDiazepam
oProzac
oOthers
.By Geography
oNorth America
.USA
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.United Kingdom
.Germany
.France
.Italy
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.Israel
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.Japan
.India
.South Korea
.Indonesia
.Thailand
.Taiwan
.Others
Companies Profiled:
.Merck & Co
.Zoetis
.Boehringer Ingelheim
.Elaanimal health
.Vetoquinol S.A
.Ceva Sante Animale
.Virbac S.A.
. *List is not exhaustive
Explore More Reports:
.Hepatitis B Vaccine Market:
.Veterinary Vaccines Market:
.Global Pet Vaccine Market:
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107018855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.