Cyberacta Launches New Vertical Business Unit Dedicated To Transportation And Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CyberActa, Inc.
Robert Reavis - CyberActa Practice Leader - Transportation, Technology, and Telematics
Disruptive technologies and technology applications are changing transportation and infrastructure. We are here to assist companies, State, and local agencies.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, CyberActa announced the launch of a new vertical business unit, under the leadership of Robert Reavis . This new unit will bring technology and innovative end-to-end software solutions to the transportation and infrastructure ecosystem that rely on information from complex and integrated data to support real-time monitoring, integration, control, and predictive maintenance.
"The transportation and infrastructure industries are under constant pressure to do more with less," said Robert Reavis, CyberActa Practice Leader - Transportation, Technology, and Telematics. "Our goal is to help our customers in these industries increase efficiency, improve safety, and reduce costs by providing them with the tools they need to make better decisions in real-time." CyberActa will be offering powerful tools for organizations needing mobility-related services based on big data collected from disparate sources and applying analytics to harvest business value from the data collected. For instance, building on data from onboard cameras, high-precision 3D positioning technology, and analytics, we would accurately report on the geospatial position of school buses and fleet vehicles. Another capability would the route optimization and driving analysis to help companies, cities, and municipalities maximize fuel efficiency, and reduce their environmental footprint.
CyberActa's new vertical business unit will foon developing solutions that address the unique challenges of the transportation and infrastructure industries. These solutions will make use of CyberActa and all of its partners' platforms, which ingest and process data from a variety of sources, including sensors, GPS devices, and weather and atmospheric data. These platforms will allow customers to monitor their systems in real-time, identify problems before they occur, and make predictions about future conditions.
"We are very excited about this new business unit and the opportunity to serve the transportation and infrastructure industries," said CyberActa President, John Giantsidis. "These industries are critical to the economy, and we believe that our solutions can have a significant impact on the way they operate."
A key point of emphasis would be the inclusion of Veridat to provide visibility and ensure quality and safety in the transportation and infrastructure sectors. The Veridat implementation would ensure that every transaction at every stage is recorded and logged. This link between the physical and digital world would provide essential visibility and immutability for all parties across every facet of the transportation and infrastructure world, including regulators and stakeholders.
CyberActa is a leading provider of data-driven digital, regulatory, cyber, and privacy solutions. The company's products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and startups around the world. CyberActa is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
We know that disruptive technologies and technology applications have the potential to significantly impact each and every company, State, and local agency and we are prepared to assist with infrastructure, privacy and data security, safety. standards, and federal or state contracting and procurement.
About Robert Reavis
Robert has been an integral part of the world's leading transportation and infrastructure ecosystem, serving the American people and economy through the safe, efficient, sustainable, and lawful movement of people and goods. Robert's professional background spans nearly 20 years and his expertise in technology, organizational development, and logistics would be instrumental in the adoption of technology to meet the transportation, telematics & infrastructure needs of our clients. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology Education from Appalachian State University and a Master's degree in Education with a specialization in Training and Development from NC State University.
John Giantsidis
CyberActa, Inc.
+1 617-830-3041
emailhere
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107018854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.