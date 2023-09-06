The 13Th Annual Rookie Usa Show Returns To Nyfw

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW YORK, NY, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Celebrity Kids strut their stuff on the catwalk for the 13th Annual Rookie Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands that will take place this year in New York City on Wednesday, September 6th. The exclusive event has become one of the most sought after invites of the week and will take place at IRON23. Some of the world's most fashionable celebrity kids and influencers will be showcasing the latest looks and must have gear including apparel, accessories, footwear from top global brands, including Nike, Jordan, Levi's®, Converse, and Hurley.
The show will benefit Moms for Moms NYC on behalf of NY Knicks star JulRandle. The Moms for Moms mission is to empower single mothers by providing critical postpartum and newborn essentials to lessen the stress that comes with living in poverty.
The event will be hosted by New York's very own Kidfluencer, Haileigh Vasquez. Performances will be presented by Sophia Rita and the local Knicks City Kids. DJ Sophia Rocks will be rocking the music for the catwalk. Cincoro Tequila will be on hand to provide specialty cocktails for adult attendees.
Celebrity Attendees Sitting Front Row:
·NBA star JulRandle
·NBA star Charles Oakley
·NBA star Taurean Prince
·NFL star Sterling Shepard
·NFL star Victor Cruz
·NFL star Chris Johnson
·NFL star Tiki Barber
·NFL star Adam“Pacman” Jones
·NFL star Isaiah Hodgins
·NFL star Carl Banks
·NFL star Emmanuel Sanders
·NFL star Brandon Flowers
·MLB star Robinson Cano
·Boxer Peter Quillin
·Soccer Star Rodney Wallace
·Olympian Lindsey Napela Berg
·Musician and Influencer Faboland Emily B
·E! News Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
·Supermodel Chanel Iman
·Rapper Lil Kim
·Rapper Saint JHN
·Backstreet Boy AJ McLean
·Musician Shenseea
·CBS Mornings Co-Host Nate Burleson
·Power 105's DJ Envy's children
·Hot 97's Laura Stylez
·Z100's Garrett Vogel
·Law & Order Star Ice-T and Coco
·Law & Order actor Ryan Buggle
·Actress and Actors Alysia Reiner's and David Allen Bosche
·Reality star Nicole“Snooki” Polizzi
·Reality star Cheyenne Davis and Cory Wharton
·Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar
·Influencer Charlotte Tucker, @Charlotte.A.Tucker
·Influencer Claudette Bailon, @ClaudetteBailon
·Influencer Gabby Sanders, @Gabalabbb
·Influencer Fernanda Gomez, @Fernandagmtz
·Influencer Mel White, @MelrWhite
·Influencer MarJordan, @HeirMJ523
·Influencer Brian Mazza, @BrianMazza
·Influencer Yvette Garcia, @Yvetteg23
·Influencer Aaliyah Jay, @AaliyahJay
·Influencer Aurora Anthony, @AuroraAnthony
·Influencer Jessica Wang, @JessicaWang
·Influencer Maria Beltre, @Looseunicorns
·Influencer Hails, @Hails_World
·Influencers Ava, Leah and Chase Clements, @Clementstwins & @Cut2thisChase
·Influencer Kaia, @k.a.i.a_3
·Influencer Kai Cech, @kaicech
·Influencer Zooey Miyoshi, @zooeyinthecity
·Influencer Angelina and Jaelynn Bader, @badertwins
Media Check In / Press Credential Pick Up: 5:00 PM
Red Carpet: 5:30 – 6:15 PM
Rookie Fashion Show Starts:6:30 PM
ABOUT MOMS FOR MOMS:
Moms for Moms exists to fill an urgent need at a critical time. Moms for Moms provides single mothers, living in abusive, homeless, and low-income situations, with two care packages that include the CRITICAL SUPPLIES women need most after the birth of a child: a POSTPARTUM RECOVERY CARE KIT for themselves and a NEWBORN BABY BUNDLE for their child (ages 0-6 months). These care packages are designed to alleviate the stress and financial burden that becoming a mother can bring while also helping to begin one's journey into motherhood with pride and dignity.
ABOUT CINCORO TEQUILA:
Cincoro Tequila was founded in 2019 by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NBA owners Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Wes Edens of the Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics. The five founders are fierce competitors that bonded over a shared passion for tequila, and they set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. In just three years, Cincoro has sold over 1.5 million bottles nationally and has won 28 awards in accredited spirits competitions. For more information about Cincoro, please visit and @Cincoro.
ABOUT CHRISTINE VALMY:
Christine Valmy delivers the highest quality experience across the spectrum of beauty education, skin care treatment methods, and natural skin care products for personal and professional care. As experts in each of these realms, Christine Valmy offers a unique value to all with a passion for beauty. Established in 1965 as the first of its kind in the United States, Christine Valmy International School offers world-renowned education across a range of exciting and engaging beauty disciplines. Every course offers a top-quality learning experience that passes on industry-leading expertise to students.
