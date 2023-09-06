Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts Becomes First Of Its Kind To Earn Autism Certification From Ibcces

Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts becomes the first martial arts center to earn autism certification to better support the unique needs of autistic students

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts becomes the first martial arts center to earn the Certified Autism Center TM certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ). This designation is granted to organizations whose staff have undergone specialized training and certification, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to support and cater to the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive students.

Amanda, the executive director of Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts, expressed her enthusiasm for this achievement, saying, "Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts strives to improve the way we tailor our services to autistic individuals, to provide an optimal growth experience to each child based on individual needs and capacities. Achieving this accreditation and incorporating these principles helpsimprove the experience we provide to our students and demonstrates our commitment to excellence for parents, teachers, and the wider community."

In addition to training and certification, the martial arts center offers small group classes and individualized experiences tailored to the strengths and challenges of each student as needed. Instruction focuses on meeting each child where they are, whether hand-over-hand assistance, verbal prompts, visual demonstrations, repetition, or a combination.

To create a welcoming and sensory-friendly environment, Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts has implemented variadaptations, including visual schedules, noise-canceling headphones, attire flexibility, a sensory-friendly setting, and full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). These modifications aim to ensure that every child can participate fully and comfortably in martial arts classes.

Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts into our ever-expanding network of Certified Autism CentersTM, setting a new benchmark for martial arts centers worldwide. Their commitment to honing their skills and embracing best practices to foster an environment where students feel welcomed and truly understood during every class will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the community they serve. We hope their journey will inspire other programs to follow suit, thereby advancing the availability of inclusive education and activities for everyone."

IBCCES has been an industry leader for over 20 years in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. The organization provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenteras a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES:

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts

Founded in 2021, Amanda's Adaptive Martial Arts (AAMA)'s mission is to provide high-quality martial arts education to children and adults with varineeds in a safe environment, so that all may have the benefit of sports and martial arts in their lives. Our priority is to make sure that all children who wish to study martial arts can do so and therefore reap the benefits that martial arts study confers: our martial arts program is derived from karate, jiu-jitsu, and muay thai, and is specially formulated so that children with disabilities or neurodivergence can be successful in their learning.

