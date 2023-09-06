Kingston Digital Expands External Ssd Lineup



Pocket-sized portability. USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance.

Kingston Digital EuropeLLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the XS1000 External SSD, a small and incredibly sleek file backup solution. XS1000 joins XS2000 as a new product offering in Kingston's external SSD product portfolio. Both drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability.

Kingston's XS1000 offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s1 and large capacities up to 2TB2 providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, and files. The drive comes with a USB-C®3 to USB-A cable and maintains backwards compatibility to ensure seamless connectivity with legacy devices. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuaccess to your important documents, cherished memories and media files.

“Our customers are looking for convenient, fast and reliable storage at an affordable price. With the addition of XS1000 they can look no further as we now offer more options for external storage,” said Liny Cheliyan, Business Manager – Prosumer Flash and SSD, Kingston, EMEA.“We designed this drive to be sleek and compact, measuring merely half the size of a standard SSD. This ensures unparalleled portability, making it the ultimate selection for those seeking a combination of convenience and top-notch performance available in the market.”

1 Based on internal testing. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage. USB 3.2 Gen 2 host device required for optimal speeds.

2 Some of the listed capacity on a flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and tis not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston's Flash Memory Guide.

3 USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

4 Limited warranty based on 5 years or“SSD Life Remaining” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager. A new, unused product will show a wear indicator value of one hundred (100), whereas a product that has reached its endurance limit of program erase cycles will show a wear indicator value of one (1). See Kingston.com/wa for details.

5 Compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS/iPadOS and Android devices may vary and is largely dependent on the host software/hardware (please see your host manufacturers support site for capabilities). For Android/iOS/iPadOS devices an additional OTG cable (not supplied by Kingston) may be required.

About Kingston Digital EuropeLLP:

Kingston Digital EuropeLLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world's largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver solutions used to live, work and play. The world's largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels technology used by the world every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference.