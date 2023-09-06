Alm's Law Radar Trend Detection Named A Folio Eddie & Ozzie Award Finalist For Editorial Excellence

LawRadar, ALM's cutting-edge client surveillance tool, has been named a Finalist for the 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award for Editorial Use of Data for its AI-driven Trend Detection feature.

ALM is pleased to announce that LawRadar's innovative Trend Detection feature is a finalist in the 2023 Folio Eddie & Ozzie Awards, a prestigirecognition program in the publishing industry that celebrates excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media.

Trend Detection, an automated system that applies statistical modeling to identify subtle shifts and patterns in case filings, is one of three finalists in the category of Editorial Use of Data. Winners will be named on October 24, 2023.

“Our team's enthusiasm about the development of Trend Detection for LawRadar cannot be overstated,” said Richard Caruso, Senior Vice President, Legal Products.“We knew that providing the ability to effectively identify trends or surges in litigation in near real time would give subscribers a powerful tool, one that significantly reinforces our mission to support their being first to know when litigation impacts their practice or company.”

ALM's Trend Detection feature employs a proprietary algorithm that analyzes new lawsuits across hundreds of thousands of unique combinations of case attributes and proactively identifies unusual ebbs and flows in litigation activity. Statistical tests are applied to determine whether case volume over a given span of days, weeks, or months represents a surge or a trend.

Each result surfaced by the system is assigned a score of 1 to 10 on the Radar Trend Scale based on the event's intensity, impact and business significance. Additionally, every surge or trend is reviewed by a LawRadar editor who consults the underlying case data and provides context and analysis around the statistical finding. The recognition for ALM's LawRadar Trend Detection feature reflects the leadership, creativity and efforts of ALM's Legal Products division.

“ALM's Trend Detection feature emerged from a close collaboration among journalists, data engineers and developers,” said VaneBlum, Vice President, Innovation.“The result is a show-stopping capability that connects the dots between scattered pieces of information and provides customers with critical business insights that would otherwise be obscured in an ocean of data.”

About LawRadar

LawRadar, ALM's award-winning tool is designed to deliver targeted, timely litigation surveillance for lawyers. Its features include federal and state courts coverage, enhanced personalization, powerful alerting options, AI-driven speed, Trend Detection, expert editorial accuracy and the strength of Law.com's global news platform.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit almfor more information, and visit to learn about our upcoming events. Please followon X at @ALMGlobal .