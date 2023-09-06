Stocks In Play

9/6/2023 - 9:53 AM EST - BlackBerry Limited : Today unveiled the agenda for BlackBerry Summit, the company's biggest event of the year, which will take place at the Conrad New York Downtown on October 17.. BlackBerry Summit will reveal the global trends that will shape the future of business this decade, in a world driven by rapid technological developments and affected by a digital trust deficit. As well, attendees will experience new technologies for their IT and IoT needs – from edge intelligence, cybersecurity, and communications solutions, to embedded systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI), pmore. BlackBerry Limited shares T.BB are trading up $0.03 at $7.62.

