U.S. Chain 'Insomnia Cookies' Expands Into Canada

Insomnia Cookies, a popular chain of bakeries in the U.S., is expanding into Canada with a new store location in Toronto that is scheduled to open on September 9.

The Philadelphia-based company's first Canadian location will be situated on the camof York University in Toronto.

The store will open at 11 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. most days but will stay open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Founded in 2003, Insomnia Cookies now has 245 locations in the U.S.

The company's stores, which primarily sell freshly made cookies, are usually located near college and university campuses to target students who are up late and hungry.

Insomnia Cookies is also known for delivering its cookies at all hours of the night.

The new Toronto store is planning a launch party on September 9 where it will offer free cookies and other baked goods.

Insomnia Cookies has been owned by doughnut chain Krispy Kreme (DNUT) since 2018, though it operates independently.

Krispy Kreme's stock has increased 11% over the past 12 months and currently trades at $13.24 U.S. per share.



