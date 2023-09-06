(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Tim Hortons Launches Online Clothing Store
The Tim Hortons restaurant chain has launched a new online clothing store.
Tim Hortons, which is owned by Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International (QSR), says its new“TimShop.ca” sells sweaters, T-shirts and jogging pants.
The limited-edition clothing is emblazoned with vintage Tim Hortons logos and also offers Timbit-inspired outfits.
In addition to clothing, the online store also sells Nespresso capsules, ground coffee and tea that consumers can purchase and have shipped to their residence.
The store follows a successful initiative Tim Hortons launched in 2021 where it teamed with pop star Justin Bieber to sell a line of tote bags, hats, and fanny packs.
Restaurant Brands International's stock has risen 22% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $93.62 per share
