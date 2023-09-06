(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Polestar to Unveil Smartphone with SUVs
Media reports out Wednesday revealed Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) plans to launch a smartphone in December alongside deliveries of its first sports utility vehicle to be released in China.
The move underscores the way in which EV makers launching in China are putting technology at the heart of their offering in a market where car buyers want the latest features.
The Polestar 4 is a (SUV) coupe. It will be the company's third model to be sold in China, as it ramps up expansion in the world's biggest electric vehicle market.
CEO Thomas Ingenlath told reporters plans to start production of the Polestar 4 this year for the Chinese market with deliveries slated for the end of this year. Alongside that, Polestar will take the unusual move of launching a smartphone carrying the brand's name.
It stems from a joint venture created in June between Polestar and Xingji Meizu, a Chinese smartphone maker owned by Chinese auto giant Geely
Meizu is not a major smartphone player in China with companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Oppo among the biggest. And the Polestar smartphone would not be an attempt to grow market share.
Instead, the unusual step of an EV company launching a smartphone comes from a desire from automakers to make the car like a mobile phone on wheels.
PSNY shares began Wednesday trading were flat at $3.25.
