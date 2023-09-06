Moroccan Official: Economic Cooperation Leads To Pan-Arab Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Wednesday affirmed necessity of overhauling joint Arab action and following path of other states' coalitions that succeeded in transforming economic cooperation as the sole avenue to attain unity.
Bourita, also the head of the currently held 160th Arab ministerial session, was addressing his keynote statement after taking the chairmanship from his Egyptian peer Sameh Shukri, the head of the 159th session.
The Moroccan official re-affirmed that the Palestinian question remains the pivotal cause for the Arab states that have continued to support rights of the Palestinian people namely their right to establish a state on the 1967 territories with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He expressed Morocco's hope that stability may be restored in Arab states namely in Libya, expressing his belief that the Libyans are able to resolve their issues without external intervention.
For is part, minister Shukri affirmed the Arab league commitment to resolving the Sudanese crisis, lauded Syria's comeback to the Arab fold, reiterated the warning that spilling blood in the occupied Palestinian territories would aggravate tensions in the region and warned Israel against desecrating religisanctities.
The Arab ministers during today's meeting discussed the agenda including a term concerning the joint Arab action and a report prepared by the Arab League secretary general regarding the organization's tasks in the past and current sessions.
The Arab ministers examined a number of topics concerning joint Arab work, and regional and international challenges, during the Arab League's 160th ministerial meeting.
The meeting held at the secretariat's headquarters in Cairo was chaired by Bourita and attended by League's Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit, Arab Foreign Ministers and heads of delegations as well as UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini.
The Ministers delved into a number of political, economic, social, legal, financial and administrative issues, at the forefront of which is the Palestinian issue and the Arab-Israeli conflict.
The Arab diplomats handled issues of national security, anti-terrorism and several committees' reports as well as a proposal put forth by the State of Kuwait on cooperation in field of artificial intelligence.
The Kuwaiti delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah, includes the assistant minister for the Arab homeland affairs Ambassador Ahmad Al-Bakr, and the State of Kuwait permanent delegate at the Arab League and its ambassador in Cairo, Ghanem Al-Ghanem. (end)
mm.mfm.ams.aai.rk
MENAFN06092023000071011013ID1107018804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.