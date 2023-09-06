Kuwait Shuts Retailer For Price Gouging On School Supplies - Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's commerce ministry on Wednesday closed a shopping center after prices for school supplies there were found to have been tampered with, citing such practices as infractions of state laws.
Ahead of the new school year, the ministry has ratcheted up surveillance measures in a bid to detect any illegal alterations to prices by unauthorized parties, according to a statement, underlining ongoing efforts to clamp down on such deceit.
The aforementioned efforts resulted in the closure of a "renowned retailer" for offering school utensils for "inflated prices," added the statement, calling on stores nationwide to adhere to wholesale price display.
As part of consumer protection commitments, the ministry welcomes any grievances consumers may have over suspected attempts by retailers to hike the prices of goods. (end)
