Oil rates edge lower on Wednesday

(MENAFN) Oil rates drifted lower on Wednesday as stockholders stayed aware before the announcement of main United States request information, with a sturdy United States dollar disheartening traders of other currencies and increasing worries over the route of international economies, in spite of the expansion of supply reductions by Saudi Arabia as well as Russia bringing rates to multi-month highs.



International benchmark crude Brent exchanged at USD89.30 a barrel at 11.26 AM regional time (0826 GMT), decreasing 0.83 percent from the closing rate of USD90.04 per barrel in the earlier trading session on Tuesday.



The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) exchanged simultaneously at USD85.97 a barrel, a 0.14 percent loss from the earlier session's close of USD86.09 a barrel.



Concerns that international petroleum supply might stiffen more increased following Saudi Arabia and Russia, the OPEC+ group's biggest producers, stated on Tuesday their aim to expand existing production limitations until the end of the current year, with potential monthly changes.

