Ukrainian Intelligence Not Sure Prigozhin Died In Plane Crash - Yusov

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Currently, we can speak 100% about the confirmed death of Utkin and some other passengers. As for Prigozhin, not all questions are closed yet," he said.

He declined to give more details, but said: "I will simply foon the fact that we can confirm the death of Utkin and several more associates of Prigozhin. As for the leader of the private military company, I think we have to wait a little longer."

On August 23, an Embraer Legacy 600 jet crashed in Russia's Tver region, allegedly carrying Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, his accomplice Dmitry Utkin and other representatives of the private military company.

On August 27, Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed Prigozhin's death in the plane crash.

According to official Russian media, on August 29, Prigozhin was allegedly buried at the Porokhovskoye Cemetery in St. Petersburg.