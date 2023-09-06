Zelensky Presents Epaulets Of Generals To Military And Security Forces

That's according to the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"Military motivation has different components, but respect for everyone, a fair assessment of merits, and gratitude for the combat result are the components of motivation upon which the energy of other parts depends. The highest military and special ranks that have been bestowed upon you are a testament to the state's respect for each of you, for your service. It is an evaluation of your merits and leadership qualities, and it is also the state's gratitude for your achievements," Zelensky said, addressing military personnel.

The head of state talked about his recent trips to the location of 13 combat brigades that defend Ukraine from invaders in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors. Zelensky said it was important for him to hear directly from the soldiers about their needs to folater on these areas during meetings with partners and in the production of domestic weapons.

"Understanding the mood of our soldiers is our shared responsibility, the duty of commanders at all levels," the President said.

According to him, the conferment of a high rank imposes the obligation to always, under any conditions, circumstances, moods and situations, lead people to the main goal – to Ukraine's victory.

"Always in such a way that the soldiers – all these young men and women of different ages and different generations – respect you, understand you, and you – them. And it's very important that each one considers it an honor to fight for Ukraine alongside you," Zelensky said.

At the request of the president, those present observed a moment of silence in memory of all the heroes who have been killed in the fight for Ukraine.

"You are people who do not avert your eyes when facing war. Please, take care of the lives of our soldiers, all servicemen, sailors, sergeants. Take care of the country, take care of our warriors. I wish you all only one thing – victory!" he said.

The head of state conferred the rank of major general and presented the appropriate epaulettes to Head of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Chief of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Hutsol, Head of the Military Academy (Odesa) Dmytro Deliatytskyi, Commander of the North task force of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Krasylnykov, and Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Horenko.

The president also conferred the rank of brigadier general and presented epaulettes to Chief of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery, Unmanned Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiш Baranov, Chief of the Rear Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Bulavka, Head of the Command-and-Staff Institute of the troops (forces) combat use of the National Defense University of Ukraine Yurii Mykolenko, Chief of Staff, Deputy Commander of the East task force of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Sirchenko, Chief of Staff, Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ihor Skybiuk, Chief of the Central Directorate of Ground Weapon Systems of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Sliusar, Chief of the Central Directorate for the provision of means of destruction of the Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Tsarii and others.

Zelensky awarded the rank of commodore to the first deputy head of the regional department, Chief of the Maritime Guard Staff of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Nikolaienko.

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksii Sukhachov was awarded the special rank of SBI Major General.

The president also awarded the special rank of police general of the third rank and presented the appropriate epaulettes to Chief of the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine Yurii Vykhodets, Chief of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police Yevhenii Zhukov, Chief of the Personnel Support Department of the National Police Serhii Kobets, and Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Region Ihor Korol.