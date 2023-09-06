Danish Prime Minister Honors Victims Of Russian War Crimes In Bucha

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The head of the Prosecutor General's Office showed Frederiksen the places of war crimes committed in Bucha by the Russian military and emphasized the need to always remember their victims.



Kostin emphasized that, despite the liberation of the Kyiv region from the Russian invaders, the aggressor continues to indiscriminately shell peaceful cities of Ukraine.

"This morning, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv and the region's settlements. But each such attack only strengthens our determination to stop Russia and ensure that the criminal regime of the Russian Federation is held accountable for every crime committed," the Prosecutor General said.

He thanked Denmark for its support of Ukraine's struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for assistance on the path to justice.





"Denmark is one of the top 10 countries in terms of aid to Ukraine in relation to GDP. We highly appreciate the military assistance, especially the historic decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets," Kostin emphasized.

As reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv and addressed the Verkhovna Rada.