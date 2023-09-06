Zelensky On Russian Attack On Kostiantynivka: Unfortunately, Death Toll May Rise

The head of state reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"At this moment, the attack by Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded. Unfortunately, the number of casualties and the injured may rise. My condolences to all who have lost loved ones!" Zelensky said.

According to him, when someone in the world still attempts to deal with anything Russian, it means turning a blind eye to this reality.

"The audacity of evil. The brazenness of wickedness. Utter inhumanity," Zelensky said.

He added that this Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible.

On September 6, Russian invaders hit the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killing at least 16 people.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine