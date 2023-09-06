Relations Between Azerbaijani, Slovak Cities Discussed In Shusha

The Slovak delegation held a meeting with the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov.

During the meeting, Karimov highly appreciated Kollar's second visit to Shusha.

The guests were informed about progress in relations between Azerbaijani cities and Slovakia, as well as bilateral ties.

The guests were also informed in details about the ongoing large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated Shusha city, including construction of a school and a city hospital.

Besides, information about Armenian vandalism against all the historical sites of Shusha city, including ancient neighborhoods, mosques, springs, and other monuments, was provided to the delegation.

Kollar stated pointed out high-level development of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He also shared positive impressions from his visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting, Karimov and the chairman of Slovakia's National Council exchanged commemorative gifts.

Kollar's first visit to Shusha took place on June 11, 2022.

The city of Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.