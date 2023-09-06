Relations Between Azerbaijani, Slovak Cities Discussed In Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The delegation
headed by the Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia Boris
Kollar has arrived in Shusha city, Trend reports.
The Slovak delegation held a meeting with the Special
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha
district, Aydin Karimov.
During the meeting, Karimov highly appreciated Kollar's second
visit to Shusha.
The guests were informed about progress in relations between
Azerbaijani cities and Slovakia, as well as bilateral ties.
The guests were also informed in details about the ongoing
large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated
Shusha city, including construction of a school and a city
hospital.
Besides, information about Armenian vandalism against all the
historical sites of Shusha city, including ancient neighborhoods,
mosques, springs, and other monuments, was provided to the
delegation.
Kollar stated pointed out high-level development of diplomatic
relations between the two countries. He also shared positive
impressions from his visit to the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
At the end of the meeting, Karimov and the chairman of
Slovakia's National Council exchanged commemorative gifts.
Kollar's first visit to Shusha took place on June 11, 2022.
The city of Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation in the
2020 second Karabakh war.
