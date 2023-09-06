Establishment Of Solid Waste Landfills In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar And Lachin Starts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Work on the
development of design and estimate documentation for the creation
of safe solid waste landfills in the administrative territories of
Kalbajar and Lachin districts has started, Trend reports via JSC Tamiz Shahar.
According to the information, the landfills in both districts
will occupy an area of 10 hectares, and their capacity will be
50,000 cubic meters. On the territories where both landfills will
be located, it is envisaged to conduct geological engineering and
hydrological studies.
The "First State Program of "Big Return" to the territories
liberated from occupation," approved by the head of the Azerbaijani
state on November 16, 2022, provides for the creation of
appropriate infrastructure in connection with solid waste in the
liberated territories.
According to the program, nine territories in Zangilan, Khojaly
(for Shusha city), Fuzuli, Aghdam, Terter, Gubadli, Jabrayil,
Kalbajar, and Lachin districts have been identified for the
establishment of solid waste landfills.
