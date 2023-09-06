Establishment Of Solid Waste Landfills In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar And Lachin Starts

According to the information, the landfills in both districts will occupy an area of 10 hectares, and their capacity will be 50,000 cubic meters. On the territories where both landfills will be located, it is envisaged to conduct geological engineering and hydrological studies.

The "First State Program of "Big Return" to the territories liberated from occupation," approved by the head of the Azerbaijani state on November 16, 2022, provides for the creation of appropriate infrastructure in connection with solid waste in the liberated territories.

According to the program, nine territories in Zangilan, Khojaly (for Shusha city), Fuzuli, Aghdam, Terter, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts have been identified for the establishment of solid waste landfills.