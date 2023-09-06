China prohibits representatives from carrying iPhones

(MENAFN) Beijing has allegedly commanded representatives serving at central administration agencies to stop using iPhones or any other foreign phones for work or carrying them into the workplace, a US-based news agency declared on Wednesday, quoting people used to the issue.



Many administration workers informed the outlet that they had been handed these orders by bosses in the latest weeks by workplace chat groups as well as in-person conferences.



While administration officials at several organizations had by now been banned from using iPhones for many years, the recent command looks like it has expressively extended the reach of the policy. Nevertheless, the outlet mentioned that it was uncertain precisely how broadly the commands were given but alike messages were being transferred to workers at many central administration regulatory agencies as well.



Neither Apple nor China’s State Council Information Office have yet confirmed the move or responded to requests for comment on the matter, the WSJ said.

