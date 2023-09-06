Associated Bank Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

"This report is one of the many ways we demonstrate our foon driving a more sustainable future for our company and those we serve," said Andy Harmening, president and chief executive officer at Associated Bank.

"From building an inclusive company culture where everyone feels welcome, to finding new ways to make our customers, colleagues and communities financially stronger, we couldn't be more proud of our efforts."

Among the many foareas this report covers, key highlights from the past year include:

Community Commitments & Investments:



Approximately $820 million in residential loans to support low- to moderate-income (LMI) and minority homeownership. This represents 4,330 residential mortgages helping families obtain homes.

$649 million in community development loans and investments to create affordable housing options, provide community services and promote community development.

$94 million in loans to small businesses. Nearly 55,500 hours of recorded volunteer time, including nearly 6,200 CRA-qualified service hours and 476 financial education seminars.

Colleague Development & Well-being:



Advanced leadership, personal and professional development programs.

Increased benefits and internal programming in support of mental health. Advanced inclusive benefits for colleagues and their families.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion:



More than 99% of colleagues participated in DE&I training.

Approximately 45% of colleagues participated in Colleague Resource Groups. 62% middle and executive management diversity and 40% Board of Directors diversity as defined by gender, race or ethnicity.

Environmental Sustainability



Elevated environmental sustainability as a mainstream corporate initiative and established a management-level Sustainability Committee. Established carbon footprint model focused on real estate space optimization, operational improvements and grid greening.

Governance:



Added a Director of ESG and Sustainability role to the company.

Became active participant in Risk Management Association (RMA), American Bankers Association (ABA) and Bank Administration Institute (BAI) ESG Roundtable forums. Joined Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council in support of their mission to advance sustainable principles and practices through the power of business.

The report covers the period of January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, except where noted. Metrics reported are intended to align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the EEO-1 Demographics indices.

In addition, the Company introduced new sections to its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and adopted a Responsible Marketing Statement.

Associated Bank's Sustainability Report is available at Investor.AssociatedBankunder the Environmental, Social and Governance tab. It may also be accessed directly HERE .

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at

.

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski

Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager

920-491-7576 | [email protected]

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville

Vice President | Director of Investor Relations

920-491-7059 |

[email protected]

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp