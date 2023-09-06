Kuwait Foreign Minister Meets Arab League Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, met on Wednesday with the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Ghait during the 160th Arab ministerial session.
The two sides, who met at the Arab League Secretariat General headquarters in Cairo, discussed agenda of the Arab ministerial meeting and issues related to enhancing joint Arab action. (end)
