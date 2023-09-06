Teamsters At Detroit Medical Center To Rally During Detroit Chamber Of Commerce Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following Strike Vote, Teamsters Demand DMC Bargain in Good Faith
BIRMINGHAM,
Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab assistants and customer service representatives with Teamsters Local 283 will rally outside a Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting on September 7. In attendance at the meeting will be Detroit Medical Center CEO Brittany
Lavis and members of Congress that represent Southeastern Michigan.
Teamsters are demanding that DMC management negotiate in good faith and offer workers a living wage and affordable, quality health care.
Over the last several months, negotiations between Local 283 and DMC have grown contentious. Teamsters voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in late September if an agreement is not reached.
WHO:
Detroit Medical Center workers; Local 283 members
WHEN:
Thursday, September 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
WHERE:
The Townsend Hotel
100 Townsend St.
Birmingham, MI
Contact:
Kate
Yeager
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 283
