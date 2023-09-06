Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader To Moderate Panel At The Legal Ai Revolution Part 2

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Ken Crutchfield , Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. , will moderate a virtual panel at The Legal AI Revolution Part 2.

The panel, titled "The Business Case for AI: Justifying Investment in a Future We Don't Quite Yet Understand," will be live streamed on Thursday, September 14th, at 9:30 AM CT.

"AI's ultimate impact on the legal services industry is still unclear, but we can say for certain that it will have an impact and that early adopters who understand the potential of this technology will have an advantage in the market," said Crutchfield. "I look forward to joining this exceptional group of panelists to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for professionals in our industry."

Crutchfield will be joined for the session by a group of industry leaders that includes David Cunningham, Chief Innovation Officer at Reed Smith; David Wang, Chief Innovation Officer at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; and Nicole Bradick, Founder and CEO at Theory and Principle. The discussion will address the growing need for law firms to invest in AI technologies as both a competitive advantage and a means to improve efficiency while reducing costs. The panelists will also explore AI's potential impact on the legal industry at large, in addition to exploring the role that competitive pressures and client requirements play in the decision-making process.

The Legal AI Revolution Part 2 is presented by Inside Practice, a strategic collective utilizing multiple areas of expertise to deliver purpose-driven thought leadership to the legal profession. To register and learn more, visit: The Legal AI Revolution Part 2

