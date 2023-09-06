First Horizon Recognized As One Of The Best-In-State Banks 2023 By Forbes

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank, a subsidiary of First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:

FHN or "First Horizon") has been named to the Forbes list of Best-in-State Banks 2023. This prestigiaward is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list and full announcement can be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best-In-State Banks 2023

were identified based on two sources:

First Horizon Recognized as #1 Bank in Alabama by Forbes



An Independent Survey: Approximately 26,000consumers were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had a checking/saving account. In addition, they had to rate the banks in the six different subdimensions: trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer services and financial advice. Publicly Available Reviews : For each bank, in each state, a sentiment analysis approach of publicly available online text reviews and ratings was applied.

"First Horizon is committed to excellence and providing the best experience to our clients, colleagues and communities," said Hunter Hill, South Central Regional President at First Horizon. "I am extremely proud of this recognition and being named the best in state bank in Alabama by Forbes."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ) , with $85.1 billion in assets as of June

30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at

.

Contact :

Beth Ardoin, SEVP, Director of Communications

(337) 278-6868 or [email protected]

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation