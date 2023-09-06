Global Paper Bags Market Size To Reach Usd 10.42 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper bags market size is expected to reach USD 10.42 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.9% in 2032, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing environmental concerns among individuals is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. One of the most significant advantages of utilizing paper bags is that they are biodegradable. Furthermore, paper bags can be reused after buying as a result it saves money therefore driving revenue growth of the market. Eco-friendly bags offer a healthy, secure, and green substitute. They can carry more weight than regular bags which is also driving the market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Rising need for paper bags for shopping and food packaging is another factor driving market revenue growth. Reusable and environmentally friendly shopping bags provide a more durable and reliable alternative to conventional plastic bags as they are made of tougher material and will not rip off from heavyweight. Paper shopping bags include plastic and can be recycled numertimes. These bags typically come in a wide variety of designs, colors, and shapes so the individual can select them based on the needs which is contributing to the market revenue growth. However, paper bags are not water resistant which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. When these bags become wet, they start to tear up easily. If a person buys wet items such as meat, or fish, the paper stick to the meat or fish and can tear them before the person gets home. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global paper bags market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:



WestRock Company.

Smurfit Kappa.

International Paper.

Novolex.

NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o.

Burgass Carrier Bags.

Mondi.

CEE Schisler Packaging Solutions.

Conitex Sonoco. Paperera de Girona S.A. LC Paper Group.

Strategic Development

On 4 October 2021, Mondi, a worldwide packaging and paper company, and TauPackaging collaborated to create a multi-purpose reusable shopping bag that can carry groceries and fulfill the needs of the demanding Southern African retail sector. Mondi's Kraft paper for shopping bags is tough enough to withstand South Africa's harsh weather, including humidity. Its wet strength fulfills the South African market's 16kg standard requirement and resists tearing even when cold items and liquids condense quickly.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The flat-bottom paper bags segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for flat-bottom bags, which provide an outstanding on-shelf display as well as a stable basis for lower-weight products, is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. They take less space than more popular quad seal format. The packaging structure also optimizes space utilization, allowing for the same volume of products. Flat bottom bags offer a strong, free-standing structure with 5 graphic panels for further branding, as well as all of the benefits of printed cartons, which are also driving segment revenue growth.

The brown kraft segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. The fundamental advantage of recycled brown paper is its extraordinary strength, which is owing to its higher sulfur and lower lignin content hence driving revenue growth of this segment. Brown paper can be created from a variety of woods, including pine, bamboo, and oak. The quality of wood varies greatly, allowing high and low-density timbers to be blended. The longevity of Kraft paper in packing materials is one of its key advantages. It is resistant to industrial forces such as dampness and heat hence contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The cosmetic products segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Paper bags are frequently used as shopping carrier bags and to package consumer goods. Cosmetic companies can effectively promote their brand identity by printing their logos, brand names, product specifications, and beautiful designs on paper bags which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Cosmetic paper bags are appropriate for a variety of applications such as handling bags, retail, wholesale, and product. The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for using biodegradable and organic paper bags among individuals owing to its variadvantages in countries such as India, China, and Japan is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. Moreover, rising environmental concerns are another factor contributing to the market revenue growth in this region. The growing retail buying tendencies in countries such as China and India are expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global paper bags market on the basis of product, material type, size, distribution channel, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Flat Bottom Paper Bags



Pasted Valve



Lock Paper Bag



Self-Opening-Style (S.O.S.) Bags



Stand Up Pouch

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Brown Kraft

White Kraft

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Small Size



Medium Size



Large Size

Extra Large Size

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Convenience Stores



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



E-Commerce

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Food and Beverages



Cosmetic Products



Pharmaceuticals



Chemicals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mex



Europe





Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia











Israel Rest of MEA

