Jordanian Packaging Sector's Exports Exceeded At $311Mln In 2022-Jci

Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra)-Representative of the packaging, paper, cardboard, printing, and office supplies industry at Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Mohammad Safadi, said the sector witnessed "remarkable" development in recent years, which reflected keenness of the institutions operating in the industry to keep pace with global developments in this regard.
In a press statement on Wednesday, Safadi noted quality of the industry's products are factors that contribute to promoting and marketing its goods locally and globally.
On the sector's growth, Safadi noted 867 industrial establishments currently operate in this sector and employ approximately 13,000 workers, with a capital exceeding JD234 million, while their exports exceeded $311 million during 2022.
Safadi also stressed importance of industrial companies participating in specialized international exhibitions held in Arab and foreign countries, to display their products or learn about the latest production equipment, which helps Jordan's industrial sector keep pace with global developments.
