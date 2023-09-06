Jcdc: Tangible Successes In Jordan's Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan 2018-2022

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) - Results of the first assessment report of National Action Plan for Combating Antimicrobial Resistance 2018-2022 showed that "tangible" successes were made in achieving the indicators in the varitarget sectors, especially Ministry of Health, which was "keen" through its continufollow-up with partners to achieve the plan's desired goals, despite Covid-19 pandemic-induced challenges.
This announcement came as part of the results of the first report issued by Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC), on Wednesday, for this purpose.
According to its statement on Wednesday, the center begun implementing the evaluation study on the plan's progress, in cooperation and coordination with stakeholders from relevant national institutions and international organizations, aimed at identifying strengths and weaknesses and presenting challenges and lessons, in a bid to update and develop a plan for 2023-2025.
The statement indicated that spread of antibiotic-resistant microbes affects public health and patient safety, and leads to reducing effectiveness of available treatments, which may raise morality rates.
Thus, the statement noted antimicrobial resistance is an "important" health challenge that requires comprehensive cooperation among government agencies, health institutions and and society.
In 2015, World Health Organization (WHO) approved Global Action Plan, which provides a framework for formulating national action plans that feature main measures that should be taken globally to combat antimicrobial resistance, to address this problem.
Jordan, like other countries across the world, launched its first plan to combat antimicrobial resistance for 2018-2022 and a plan for the same purpose is currently being formulated for the next three years, the statement announced.
