Jfda To Dispose Of 5,500 Tons Of Weevil-Infected Rice

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has formed a committee to dispose of 5,500 tons of weevil-infected rice in warehouses in the Zarqa governorate.
The JFDA had received a tip-off about weevil-infected rice in warehouses in the Zarqa governorate, prompting its inspection teams to dig further into the matter and subsequently impound more than 5,500 tons of rice of variorigins and packaging and shut down the warehouses as a precaution.
The committee was formed following the results of a lab report, which confirmed seriviolations that require stiff procedures.
Director General of the JFDA Nizar Muhaidat stressed that the administration has taken all precautionary measures to ensure that the rice does not end up in the local market and that warehouses are closed with sealing red wax and lead.
MENAFN06092023000117011021ID1107018701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.