Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute To Host Founder Of Plantpure Communities

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute Wellness Wheel
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) will welcome Nelson Campbell, founder of PlantPure Communities (PPC), on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:30 PM.
ROCHESTER, NY, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As part of its popular Lifestyle as Medicine Lecture Series , Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) will welcome Nelson Campbell, founder of PlantPure Communities (PPC) , on Tuesday September 12 at 7:30 PM. Campbell will host a discussion of PPC's new film,“From Food to Freedom ,” which is available for free viewing at PPC's website, plantpurecommunities.org. The talk, which is free with optional donation, will be hosted on Zoom and registration is required.
Bringing expert presentations on plant-based diet and other healthy lifestyle choices is part of RLMI's mission to give people the information and tools they need to take charge of their own health. This lecture is part of RLMI's monthly Lifestyle as Medicine Lecture Series for 2023, and a recording will later be posted on RLMI's YouTube channel.
ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE AS MEDICINE LECTURE SERIES
Since 2016, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute has been bringing experts in Lifestyle Medicine and plant-based diet to the general public in this free lecture series. Plant-based luminaries who have given the program either in person or by Zoom include Neal Barnard, MD; T. Colin Campbell, PhD; Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD; Michael Greger, MD; and Michael Klaper, MD. Attending one of these lectures can be the gateway to a new, healthier lifestyle.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and two longer programs, the Lift Project and Pivio (formerly Complete Health Improvement Program/CHIP), all certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. RLMI also offers an alumni program, immersions, and individualized coaching services.
Visit for more information
ABOUT NELSON CAMPBELL AND PLANTPURE COMMUNITIES
Nelson Campbell wrote and directed the 2015 documentary film,“PlantPure Nation." Released in theaters in over 100 cities, "PlantPure Nation" shed light on the powerful forces that have helped to suppress the plant-based nutrition message for decades. In 2016, Campbell founded the nonprofit organization PlantPure Communities (PPC), which launched a grassroots network of groups called“Pods'' all over the nation (and even overseas), offering education and support to those on the plant-based path. He also founded the PlantPure, Inc. foods business, which is committed to providing food products to under-resourced communities through non-retail channels at discounted prices.
The award-winning new (2023) film“From Food to Freedom” tells the story of a live-in immersion program in Greensboro, NC involving six participants diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. While demonstrating through this story the powerful healing effects of plant-based nutrition, the film also explores larger topics related to immunity and the Covid pandemic.
Campbell's vision as President of PPC includes grassroots strategies for sharing the plant-based nutrition message, and for addressing climate change and other environmental problems through a change in our food choices.
Bob Franki
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
+1 585-705-9055
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
