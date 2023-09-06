Muslim Scholars Delegation to Afghanistan Meets the Ministers of Education and Higher Education

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 6 September 2023
During their current visit to Afghanistan, the delegation of Muslim scholars met with the Minister of Education, Mawlawi Habibullah Agha, and the Minister of Higher Education, Mawlawi Nida Muhammad Nadim.
During the meetings, both sides stressed that education is an Islamic obligation for both men and women, with the consensus of the Ummah scholars.
The delegation stressed the need to exert all effort to enable boys and girls to enroll in all levels of education and all specializations needed by the Afghan people at this critical stage in their history.
The delegation listened to a full briefing on the efforts exerted by these Ministries in reviewing curricula and providing a safe environment for girls’ education throughout the country.
The delegation also confirmed the readiness of the OIC Member States to provide all possible support in this regard.
