Congress physician gives information on US Senate’s Republican condition

(MENAFN) The top Republican in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, reportedly did not have a stroke or a seizure during a "brief episode" this past week in which he froze up in front of journalists in his native Kentucky, according to the attending physician for Congress.



“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA (transient ischemic attack) or movement disorder, such as Parkinson’s disease,” Tuesday, Dr. Brian Monahan penned a letter to Mitch McConnell, which the senator's office made public. As McConnell tries to heal from a head injury that he sustained earlier this year, he said that the suggested treatment regimens wouldn't be altered.



Monahan based his evaluation of the senator's condition on an electroencephalogram (EEG) test, a brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and discussions with neurologists. The tests were conducted in response to 2 recent health concerns, including the occurrence in Kentucky and a related freeze-up in July at the Capitol.

