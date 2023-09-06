China Matters' Feature: A Coastal City Of Modernity And Tradition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yantai is always known for its beautiful coastline and appealing islands. Embracing both modern and traditional cultures, the coastal city awaits visitors to explore.
In Suochengli, a 600-year-old neighborhood Continue Reading
in Yantai, a museam of paper-cutting displays a vibrant piece of Yantai's traditional culture. China Matters's Jack learns the basic techniques of paper-cutting, and gains an understanding of
the history and culture behind this traditional art.
A journey filled with flavor, fine wine, and a touch of creativity
China Matter's another host, Evy gets a taste of Yantai's cuisine culture by making her very own personalized wine mix in China's top wine producer, Changyu, and learning from a local award-winning chef of Shandong cuisine.
The dish she learns is a new-style Shandong dish – chrysanthemum-shaped abalone in spinach and clam soup which, in Evy's eyes demonstrates the innovation of Shandong cuisine and Yantai people's open way of life.
How do Jack's papercut and Evy's Shandong dish end up, and what else do they experience in Yantai city? Check out the video and see what interesting experience is presented in the video.
Media Contact:
Li
Siwei
Tel:008610-68996566
E-mail: [email protected]
Video -
Logo -
SOURCE China Matters
MENAFN06092023003732001241ID1107018653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.