Financial Resources Group Announces Partnership With Kerrigan Group And Winona Wealth Management

David D. Jones, ChFC® and Dan Kerrigan, CFP® , AIF®

"We are excited to welcome the teams at Kerrigan Group and Winona Wealth Management to Financial Resources Group," said Steve Lank, President of Financial Resources Group. "We admire their commitment to serve their clients and are proud to partner with these two wonderful organizations that share similar values as our firm."

Daniel Kerrigan, CFP®, AIF® founded Kerrigan Group in 2015 as an independent financial planning firm focused on exceeding their clients' expectations through education, consistent communication and superior service. Kerrigan is joined by financial advisor and COO Shannon-Burnett-Fernandez and client relationship manager Elizabeth Greene.

Kerrigan highlights a few of the noteworthy factors that went into his decision to join Financial Resources Group and LPL. "Technology as well as the breadth, scale, and scope of LPL married with the personal human capital available at Financial Resources Group just made sense for our firm and most importantly our clients."

Winona Wealth Management was founded in 2014 by David Jones, ChFC®, and offers a holistic, "out of the box" strategic approach to financial planning, investing and preserving wealth for its clients. Jones is joined by financial advisors Jessica Bricker, CPA, CFP®, and David Robertson, and client relationship specialists Brandi Wright and Amy Sutter.

"After doing our due diligence on several top firms, we decided to make the move to Financial Resources Group," said Jones. "In making our decision, being able to maintain the highest level of service to our clients was our primary objective, and we believe Financial Resources Group will helpaccomplish

that.

The firm's size allows them to deliver personalized service while

being able to leverage all of

the resources of LPL."

"We are pleased that Kerrigan Group and Winona Wealth Management have chosen Financial Resources Group to guide them on their financial advising journeys," said J.J. Hudock, Director of Business Development at Financial Resources Group. "We look forward to helping them grow their revenue by attracting new clients and strengthening existing relationships."

Scott Posner, Executive Vice President, Business Development at LPL Financial, stated, "We welcome David, Daniel and their teams to the LPL community and are pleased to support them on their mission to

drive outstanding results for their clients' financial futures. LPL and Financial Resources Group are long-standing partners and remain steadfast in our commitment to providing advisors with the right tools to help them grow their practices. We look forward to a continuing relationship with Kerrigan Group and Winona Wealth Management.

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group is LPL Financial's largest enterprise2, providing customized services to financial advisors and financial institutions to help them grow their programs and practices. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer.

For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA ) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 550 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Financial Resources Group, Kerrigan Group, Winona Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations " or "Press Releases " section of our website.

1 Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from April 2023.

2

Based on assets (brokerage and advisory), total revenue and affiliated professionals as of July 2023.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC, David Kerrigan Team, and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Contact: Steve Lank,

[email protected]

SOURCE Financial Resources Group Investment Services