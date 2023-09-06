Global Optical Sorter Market Size To Reach Usd 7.16 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical sorter market size was USD 2.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in optical sorters, stringent rules and regulations for packaging food products, and increasing labor costs and need for industrial operations to increase productivity and efficiency are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Optical sorters evaluate products that have been singulated and presented to the viewing area using reflected light, which can be accomplished with low-friction inclined chutes or conveyor belts. Specially engineered optical filters limit the reflected light into specified wavelengths, emphasizing the distinction between approved and rejected product. Optical sorters for recycling have primarily been employed in plastics and metal applications. This technology, when combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI), sophisticated monitoring and control systems, robotics, and increasingly high-speed conveyors, has made its way into fiber, glass, cartons, organics, e-scrap, and Construction & Recycling (C&D) applications in recent years. One of the major advantages of recent deployment of AI- led robot in optical sorting are that it can accurately detect and separate particular objects based on input parameters, such as opacity, form factor etc., for material segregation enhancement and improved efficiency and productivity. In addition, major companies are adopting this technology to launch new products, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 28 September 2021, Seed-X and PETannounced a partnership to develop, distribute, and sell next-generation AI optical seed and grain sorting devices. Seed-X and PETcollaborated to create the next generation of AI-powered seed and grain sorting machines. This advantagecombination of hardware and software will increase the importance of optical sorters in the future. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ The maintenance and cleaning of optical sorters, which slows downtime in industrial operations and puts pressure on the effectiveness and dependability of sorting devices, is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Furthermore, change in the material type utilized throughout the screening process, as varimaterials may require different detection techniques at times, which could also restrain market revenue growth. Furthermore, high cost of these sorters influences the operational costs of industrial plants or companies that use them, which is linked to technological improvement, is expensive. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 7.16 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Platform, type, end- use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled TOMRA System ASA, Eagle Vizion, Key Technology, HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC., Machinex Industries Inc., Raytec Vision SPA, ACorporation, SATAKE CORPORATION, Sesotec GmbH, and ALLGAIER WERKE GmbH. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global optical sorter market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major players included in the global optical sorter market report are:



TOMRA System

Eagle Vizion

Key Technology

HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.

Machinex Industries Inc.

Raytec Vision SPA

ACorporation

SATAKE CORPORATION

Sesotec GmbH ALLGAIER WERKE GmbH

Strategic Development

On 6 January 2023, Mariani, a leader in the dried fruit sector, opted to consolidate grading and sorting on a single prune processing line at its Marysville, California facility. Mariani chose a cutting-edge VERYX optical sorter from Key Technology to detect and remove Foreign Material (FM) and product flaws and maximize yield.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The cameras segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global optical sorter market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of cameras for optical sorting, which offers high resolution and precision capabilities and guarantee clear images. In addition, these cameras give raw materials the ability to be selected and categorized using the human eye's sense of minor imperfections and flaws. Moreover, new developments in camera technology that incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Major corporations are therefore updating goods to incorporate AI into their systems. For instance, on 31 March 2023, Qtechnology (qtec), a global end-to-end producer of customized industrial cameras and turnkey machine vision systems, announced that Hailo-8 will now power its top modular AMD Ryzen embedded V1605B APU-based camera platform that runs GNU/Linux, enhancing the performance of its optical sorting machine for potatoes.

The Food & Beverages (F&B) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global optical sorter market during the forecast period. This is because optical sorting in the F&D industry helps to remove unwanted materials in large-scale operational units, select appropriate materials on an individual basis based on color, size, and other parameters, and reduces the ripening of food items such as grapes in the wine industry. In addition, optical sorting detects rotten grains, dark spots, and green defects, which increases the health and quality of food products in processing facilities. Moreover, this also aid in the detection and removal of damaged grains and foreign materials, which may raise health concerns in the customers, in turn, driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global optical sorter market in 2022. This is due to latest technological advancements and upgrading along with the launch of new products with increased efficiency and productivity of broadcasting equipment systems. In addition, initiatives and partnerships between major market companies for enhancing existing and new products is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 3 March 2023,optical sorting equipment maker MSS Inc. and British technology company Recycleye announced a strategic alliance in North America to combine their products and introduce new technologies to the waste sorting and recycling industries. On 25 January 2023, Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies announced the launch of improved Herbert OCUoptical sorter for whole potatoes. This improved technology improves performance to better locate and remove defective potatoes in fresh market potatoes or whole potatoes prior to processing. Its outstanding sorting capabilities help to ensure product quality while minimizing personnel needs and delivering continuline throughput despite fluctuations in raw material quality.

Emergen Research has segmented global the optical sorter market on the basis of platform, type, end- use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Freefall



Belt



Lane Hybrid

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Cameras



Lasers



Near- Infrared (NIR)



Hyperspectral Cameras and Combined Sorters Other Types

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Food & Beverages (F&B)



Waste Recycling



Mining



Pharmaceutical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Emergen Research

