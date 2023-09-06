Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:05 GMT

Auga Group, Ab Presentation Of Financial Results For The 6 Months Of 2023


9/6/2023 9:47:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the“Company”) presented the Company's unaudited financial results for the 6 months of 2023 in an online webinar for investors on September 5 of 2023. The presentation (see attachment) covers detailed information on the results of each business segment of the group and general financial indicators.

Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of the Company, presented the results and answered questions from webinar participants.
The webinar was recorded. It will be available to see on Nasdaq Baltic youtubeaccount and the Company's website .

Contacts:
Arminas Kančiauskas, Head of Finance Unit of AUGA group, AB
+370 620 873 24

Attachment

  • Presentation



Attachments Presentation ...

MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107018634

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search