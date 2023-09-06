Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:05 GMT

Trading In Gn Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons


9/6/2023 9:47:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Jukka Pertola
Reason for the notification
Position/sta Chairman Of the Board
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name GN Store Nord A/S
LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares

DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
DKK 126.79
 Volume(s)
2,500
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,500 shares
DKK 126.79 per share
Date of the transaction 2023-09-06
Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

