Trading In Gn Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| Name
| Jukka Pertola
| Reason for the notification
| Position/sta
| Chairman Of the Board
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| Details of the issuer
| Name
| GN Store Nord A/S
| LEI
| 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
| Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of shares
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
DKK 126.79
| Volume(s)
2,500
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,500 shares
DKK 126.79 per share
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-09-06
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen
