U.S. Healthcare It Market Size (Usd 344.07 Billion By 2030): Evolving Trends, Innovations, And Growth Factors

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Healthcare IT is the use of computer hardware, software, or infrastructure to record, store, protect, and retrieve clinical, administrative, or financial information. Healthcare IT includes electronic health records,, medical coding, personal health records, electronic, medical records, and electronic prescribing (e-prescribing). The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Healthcare IT Market By Product Type (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services) and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the U.S. healthcare IT industry was estimated at USD 96.93 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit USD 344.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Top U.S. Healthcare IT Companies:-

. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

. Eclinicalworks

. GE Healthcare

. Koch Industries

. HealthStream, Inc

. 3M

. Athenahealth, Inc

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Greenway Health, LLC

Covid-19 Scenario-

. The Covid-19 pandemic heightened the demand for healthcare IT solutions to offer effective services to patients through locations. This, in turn, impacted the U.S. healthcare IT market positively.

. Also, growing inclination toward virtual health monitoring and increase in use of telehealth propelled the market growth in several ways.

What are the Recent Trends in the U.S. Healthcare IT Market?

Rise in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, surge in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices, growing emphasis toward improved patient safety & patient care, and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare IT drive the U.S healthcare IT market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer boosts the demand for advanced and safer treatments such as mHealth application for blood pressure monitoring, patient health analyzing software, and telehealth services, which has supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, rise in integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for development of advanced healthcare devices has created a number of lucrative opportunities in the industry.

U.S. Healthcare IT Market Segmentation: -

Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

