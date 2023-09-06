Former Ambassador Manuel Rocha Joins Llyc Usa As Senior International Business Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rocha's primary responsibility will be to increase global understanding of varisectors, including natural resources, and what it looks like today.
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LLYC (BME:LLYC) announced today that former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha has taken the role of Senior International Business Advisor. Rocha's primary responsibility will be to increase global understanding of varisectors, including natural resources, and what they look like today. His other duties will be centered on fostering connections.
"I'm excited to join LLYC's team of skilled professionals and explore what we can do together across multiple industries, including mining,” Rocha shared.“This sector in particular requires strong communication partners who can build trust and reach key stakeholders with clear messages on the reality of mining today. I look forward to working together to create communication strategies centered on modern, responsible mining, using data-driven messages to foster open conversations.”
Rocha will play a key role in expanding LLYC's client portfolio across multiple industries, and he will be at the forefront of the company's initiatives to strengthen its influence within the region.
“It is a privilege to have Manuel in our team,” shared Dario Alvarez, CEO of LLYC USA.“His outstanding and extensive background in the public and private sectors will providewith the opportunity to grow and learn through his knowledge. In addition, his appointment continues to drive our expansion strategy in the region.”
Prior to joining LLYC, Rocha served in multiple senior leadership roles, including Senior International Business Advisor at Foley & Lardner LLP; Senior Vice President for Global Corporate Affairs for Xcoal, a privately held company specializing in U.S. coal exports to major markets around the world; and Senior Vice President for Latin America at Canadian Barrick Gold Corp., a major player in the extractive sector.
Before joining the private sector, Rocha spent more than 25 years in the U.S. Foreign Service. During that time, he served as an ambassador or deputy chief in seven countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Mexico. He also served in the White House as the Director of Inter-American Affairs at the National Security Council.
About LLYC
LLYC (BME: LLYC) is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm with U.S. offices in New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C. and over 1,100 professionals in 12 countries. With over 25 years of expertise, we advise companies that range from startups and unicorns to the biggest Fortune 500 firms.
We help clients make data-driven choices that ensure their company's reputation, trust, and credibility. Whether working on a campaign that will truly connect with people, completing an M&A operation, or carrying out any other communications project or strategy, LLYC's innovative and creative approach to storytelling, extensive experience, and exclusive insights help clients make their visions into reality.
