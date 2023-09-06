Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Statistics, Size Will Hit Usd 121,072 Million By 2030

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size

The rising adoption of AIDC solutions owing to their ability to minimize human error is expected to drive market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automatic identification and data capture market generated $37.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $121.07 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in adoption of AIDC solutions drives the growth of the global automatic identification and data capture market. However, high costs associated with installation of automatic identification and data capture system paired with the rise in concerns about malware attacks and security breaches restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in government regulations for the adoption of AIDC solutions forecasts presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global automatic identification and data capture market.

.Initially, the pandemic gave way to several obstacles, including the availability of resources and skilled workforce, which affected the growth of the market.

.However, rise in demand for e-commerce paired with the surge in demand for digital infrastructure across the government and retail sector fueled the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automatic identification and data capture market based on offering, product, technology, industry vertical, and region.

Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership staduring the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on technology, the radio frequency identification segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership staduring the forecast period. However, the smart cards segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding one-third of the global automatic identification and data capture market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automatic identification and data capture market analyzed in the research include Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, SICK AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Thales, Toshiba, and Zebra Technologies.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

.This study comprises analytical depiction of the automatic identification and data capture market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

.The overall automatic identification and data capture market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

.The current automatic identification and data capture market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

.The report includes the market share of key vendors and automatic identification and data capture market trends.

