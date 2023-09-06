Uht Processing Market Is Expected To Reach $5.7 Billion By 2030 | Amr

UHT Process

UHT involves heating of food & beverages to temperatures close to 140°C for 2–5 seconds, followed by rapid cool down of the product.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global UHT processing market was estimated at $3.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand for edible products with higher shelf lives, rise in demand for milk and dairy products, and growing adoption UHT techniques for new food products fuel the growth of the global UHT processing market. On the other hand, availability of varisubstitutes restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for safer products due to COVID-19 and integration of artificial intelligence in UHT machinery are expected to create multiple opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to a steep increase in demand for safe food that is free from bacteria and microorganisms, which in turn gave way to greater adoption of UHT technology by manufacturers, thereby impacting the global UHT processing market positively.

This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The global UHT processing market is analyzed across type of operation, nature, application, and region.

Based on type of operation, the indirect heating segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than half of the global market. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global UHT processing market report include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd., Tetra Laval International S.A., Neologic Engineers Private Ltd., Proxes GMBH, Reda S.P.A., Alfa Laval, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery, MicroThermics, and SPX FLOW. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Based on nature, the liquid segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for 86% of the global market. The semi-liquid segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North Europe, Europe, and LAMEA.

