Russia to extend voluntary reduction in oil exports by 300,000 bpd for 2023

(MENAFN) Aleksandr Novak, the deputy premier, announced on Tuesday that Russia would prolong its voluntary reduction in oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) until the close of 2023.



According to the representative, “the additional voluntary reduction in oil supplies for export is aimed at strengthening the precautionary measures taken by the OPEC+ countries in order to maintain stability and balance on the oil markets,”



In order “to consider the possibility of deepening the reduction or increasing production, depending on the situation on the world market,” Novak continued, Russia will assess its voluntary reductions on a monthly basis.



The action was done “in addition to the voluntary reduction previously announced by Russia in April 2023, which will last until the end of December 2024,” according to the deputy premier.



The second-largest oil exporter in the world has been reducing oil production and exports in tandem with Saudi Arabia, another major oil exporter. According to the SPA news agency, which cited an official from the energy ministry, Riyadh extended its voluntary output reduction of 1 million barrels each day until the end of 2023 in a separate announcement on Tuesday.

